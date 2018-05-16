Tennis player Abanda claims discrimination

A Tennis Canada spokesperson, however, said Abanda was excluded because the player had offered video that was of poor quality, and that Abanda wasn't available to shoot a segment for the video in Montreal. The spokesperson also pointed out that Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is black, was featured in the video.

Abanda also talked about the lack of attention to the concussion she suffered during Canada's Fed Cup tie against Ukraine last month.

"No media talked about it, nobody knows what's going on, everything is under the shadows," Abanda said. "So I think opportunity, I feel like when you're black, you don't get the same exposure that you should get for a player ranked 120.

"I'm not asking to be exposed like a No. 1 player, I'm not asking to get the same recognition as other players who have achieved more, I'm just saying that there is a minimum that sometimes I don't even get."

Tennis Canada said in a statement later Wednesday that the national sport organization "deplores racism in all of its forms" and that it doesn't feel targeted by Abanda's remarks.

"She is actually the youngest player to have ever joined the National Tennis Centre in Montreal at the age of 12," the statement said. "We hope that her new position as the number one female Canadians singles player will eventually result in her breaking into the Top 100 . . . We know that she has the talent and commitment to establish her place among the Top 50 players or better in the highly competitive world of professional tennis."

Abanda said she is on good terms with Tennis Canada, and pointed out she trained a few days ago with coach Sylvain Bruneau, alongside fellow Canadian players Bianca Andreescu and Rebecca Marino at the national centre.

"My whole point is that I really want to promote equality, I want players to be equal in Canada, I want everybody to be treated the same," she said. "Beyond tennis, we're all human and we should all treat each other with respect, first of all, before even playing tennis."

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press