Former Georgia QB, Patriots RB Andy Johnson dies at 65

ATHENS, Ga. — Andy Johnson, who starred as Georgia's quarterback before going on to play running back with the New England Patriots for nine seasons, has died after a long illness. He was 65.

Georgia issued a statement saying Johnson died early Wednesday in Athens.

Johnson took over as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback in 1971 and led the team to an 11-1 record that included a Gator Bowl victory. He set a Southeastern Conference sophomore rushing record and finished second in the league with 870 yards on the ground, along with 13 touchdowns.

Johnson started two more seasons for the Bulldogs and finished his career with 1,799 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback at that time.