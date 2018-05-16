Fowler, Carpenter get going in Cardinals' 7-5 win over Twins

"He's aware that it's been a struggle so far," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "Sometimes, either subconsciously or consciously, you're trying a little bit too hard to get it back on track."

Fowler, who entered hitting .146, had a two-run single in the first. He made just his second start in five games and had two hits and two walks.

Hitting .140 coming in, Carpenter started a game lower than cleanup for the first time since 2015. He had an RBI double in the seventh and his first three-hit game this season.

"I think there was just things they see with the guys, something whether it's mechanically or that feel that we're always talking for, searching for," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. "They sense, especially the guys who have been around a while, they sense when they're getting close. Good time for it."

Logan Morrison had an opposite-field solo homer for Minnesota in the sixth.

MILES MISSING

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed two runs, two hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. It was the shortest start of the season for Mikolas, who had gone at least 6 2/3 innings in his prior six starts.

"Just trying to see what I had in my bag today," Mikolas said. "Didn't have my best stuff out there today and just tried to grind through it and get outs and do what I could."

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Joe Mauer had two hits for the Twins and passed Harmon Killebrew into sixth on the Twins/Washington Senators franchise list with 2,025. He trails Sam Rice (2,887), Kirby Puckett (2,304), Joe Judge (2,291), Clyde Milan (2,100) and Rod Carew (2,085).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the 10-day DL with a right shoulder impingement, but Matheny said Gregerson has some "bark" in his throwing elbow too. ... RHP Carlos Martinez, on the DL with a right lat strain, will have another MRI this week to see how the injury is healing.

Twins: C Jason Castro is out for the rest of the season after surgery on Tuesday revealed more extensive meniscus damage in his right knee. Castro underwent surgery to trim a meniscus injury and was expected to miss four-to-six weeks, but Dr. Richard Steadman went through with a full repair after seeing the damage.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (3-2, 4.91 ERA) starts Thursday as St. Louis opens a home series against Philadelphia. RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.59) takes the mound for the Phillies.

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.43) is to start Friday at home against Milwaukee. The Brewers counter with LHP Brent Suter (2-3, 5.14).

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press