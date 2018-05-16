Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny to rookie deal

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed first-round pick running back Rashaad Penny to his rookie contract Wednesday.

The Seahawks have now signed six of their nine draft picks. Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (fifth round) and quarterback Alex McGough (seventh round) signed earlier this week.

Penny was taken with the 27th overall selection. His contract is for four years with a team option for a fifth.

Penny was one of the elite running backs in college football last season as he became a full-time starter for the first time. He led the nation with 2,248 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns for San Diego State. Penny rushed for at least 200 yards in each of the final five games to close out the 2017 season and had 13 rushing TDs during the stretch.