LEADING OFF: Baby Braves face Lester, Cubs; Archer vs Angels

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the baby Braves play their series finale against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Rookie right-hander Mike Soroka (1-1, 3.68 ERA) makes his fourth start for surprising Atlanta, which boasts the best record in the National League at 26-16. Veteran lefty Jon Lester (3-1, 2.66) is 6-2 with a 2.47 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves. He has a 1.83 ERA in six games at Atlanta.

MR. AUTOMATIC

Odubel Herrera tries to extend his on-base streak to 43 games for the surging Phillies when they visit St. Louis. Philadelphia (24-16) has won six of seven and is eight games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season. "We're really, really positive in here right now," pitcher Nick Pivetta said. "Everybody is gelling together, you guys can see it. It's really fun in here right now."

BORDER PATROL

The Oakland Athletics will be without catcher Bruce Maxwell for a four-game series in Toronto because he cannot enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona on a gun-related charge. A's manager Bob Melvin said Maxwell will be on the restricted list during the series, then rejoin the team when it returns to Oakland. Maxwell was arrested in Arizona in October after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her at his Scottsdale home. Maxwell pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in April and is to be sentenced on June 4 in Maricopa County Superior Court. Melvin said catcher Josh Phegley will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Maxwell's place on the active roster.

BEEN A LONG TIME

Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies play San Francisco for the first time this season. The Giants have already faced another NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11 times. "It has been a different schedule," manager Bruce Bochy said. Chad Bettis (4-1) pitches for the Rockies, who are 16-9 on the road, against Jeff Samardzija (1-2).

FISH FRY