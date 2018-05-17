Justify tests soggy Pimlico track in workout for Preakness

BALTIMORE — Kentucky Derby winner Justify has gotten acquainted with the track at Pimlico Race Course, where he will attempt to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive Saturday in the Preakness.

Because the track was soaked from a heavy morning shower, trainer Bob Baffert made it easy for his undefeated chestnut colt during the Thursday morning workout.

Baffert said: "He was just getting warmed up. He's ready to do a lot more, but we just don't want him to do too much."

Justify showed no signs of being troubled by the heel bruise that was discovered the day after he won the Derby on May 5 by 2 1/2 lengths.