White wave, Jets Nation lands in Sin City

Anthem singer Carnell Johnson hospitably paused during O Canada on Wednesday to allow Jets fans to chime in with their traditional "True North" shout.

Johnson, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is a gondoleer at the The Venetian hotel and serenades his lucky passengers.

Even in a self-imposed team bubble, Jets head coach Paul Maurice was aware of the arrival of Jets Nation.

"Everybody is having their own little good time with this," Maurice said. "It's its own little story, and its own party.

"And the ones that are fortunate enough to get on a plane to come down, they want to keep it going. They're in. They're invested. They're spending money and emotional capital and if they can get on a plane they're doing it."

Ronnie Chubaty, his brother Brandon and Kim Carnahan arrived well ahead of Game 3 on Sunday and spent the time waiting for puck drop "drinking and sitting by the pool," among other entertainments, Ronny said.

"Everything we can't do in Winnipeg," chimed in Carnahan.

Chubaty says he paid $270 for his Game 3 ticket. Chubaty felt the unexpected success of the Golden Knights in the team's first year in the league bodes well for other cities wanting an NHL team.

"I did not to expect Vegas to get this far. I love it. Great people. Lots of fun," Chubaty said. "I think it's good for the NHL. Seattle, Quebec, there's a couple rumours, Kansas City. It might work out well for them."

The trio wasn't staying for Game 4, however, and was heading back to Winnipeg on Thursday.

"I love the way the Jets brought Winnipeg together," Brandon said. "Downtown, all the crowds. You see the signs everywhere, you see car flags everywhere. I just love the feel. We're all like one family."

