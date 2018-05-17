Miguel Angel Jimenez leads Regions Tradition

"I haven't gotten off to a good start for a while, so it was really nice to get comfortable again," Kelly said. "I feel like I've been on edge for quite a few months. Just going to try and take it easy as it comes the rest of the way."

Sauers, whose only PGA Tour Champions win came in the 2016 U.S. Senior Open Championship, went bogey-free.

Short was a little more up and down with two bogeys and eight birdies.

He needed two tries to get out of the bunker on No. 17 for a bogey after resuming play, saying he "got a little stiff there the last couple of holes after the delay and just it's hard to play when you're stiff."

The rest of his round went much better.

"You can't win today, but you sure can lose, so I'm in a good spot," Short said. "Three more days like this and I should be in a good spot then, too, hopefully."

Scott McCarron was among four players three shots back at 67. He had one of the better shots of the day, though, with an eagle from the fairway on No. 11 after taking a drop. "That's why you take a drop, right there," he said after the long eagle.

Mark Calcavecchia withdrew after 11 holes. He recently broke his left big toe tripping over a tow bar.

