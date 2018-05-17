Angels' Keynan Middleton says he'll have Tommy John surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels reliever Keynan Middleton will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, putting an early end to his second big-league season.

Middleton confirmed his decision Thursday night.

Middleton left a game against Minnesota last Sunday in the middle of an at-bat after 12 pitches. He had appeared in three games in four days after a stint on the disabled list with elbow inflammation.

Middleton was the Angels' closer in April, recording six saves. He compiled a 2.04 ERA while allowing only four runs in 16 appearances.