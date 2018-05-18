Siblings go 1-1 in MMA title fights

Christian Lee, like his sister born in Vancouver, also came into the cage under the Singapore flag. The siblings divide their time between their family's Hawaii home and a training base in Singapore.

Angela Lee took the middle of the cage from the get-go, firing knees from the clinch when they got close.

In the second round, she took Yamaguchi down with an outside trip. The smaller, stockier Japanese fighter had to fight off an armbar attempt as she got up, with Lee hanging upside down. Yamaguchi survived and then found herself on top of Lee.

There was more action in the third and fourth as Yamaguchi grabbed hold of Lee's leg on kicks to put her down.

In the fifth, Yamaguchi came out fast and knocked Lee down with a kick. On her back. Lee tried to control Yamaguchi's posture to limit the damage as the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts jockeyed for position.

Lee tried for a submission off her back and fought her way up to her feet at the fence in the final minute. Yamaguchi landed another takedown, but Lee got right back up.

In the co-main event, Christian Lee took Nguyen down with three minutes left in the opening round and worked is way into full mount. Nguyen, 29, got up and had to fight off several choke attempts as he got to his feet.

Nguyen (11-2-0) stalked 19-year-old Lee most of the fight, with the challenger looking to counter-attack or take him down when the two got close.

Lee (9-2-0) had only gone past two rounds once before in his career and seemed to tire as the fight wore on. Nguyen's powerful right hand and regular leg kicks didn't help his stamina.

Nguyen came into the card holding both the promotion's featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) titles. His attempt to add the bantamweight (135-pound) crown failed in March when he lost a split decision to Vancouver-based Bibiano (The Flash) Fernandes.

The Lee siblings come from a fighting family. Father Ken and mother Jewelz are decorated martial artists who teach at their United MMA gym in Waipahu, Hawaii, where Angela and Christian are instructors.

Ken was born in Singapore and Jewelz in South Korea. She moved to Hawaii at a young age while he came to Canada at the age of four. They met in Hawaii when Ken went there for high school, moving to Canada after graduation and eventually marrying.

Angela, who has dual Canadian-American citizenship, lived in Vancouver and elsewhere in Canada until she was seven, when the family returned to Hawaii.

By The Canadian Press