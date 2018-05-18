Dodgers-Nationals rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday

WASHINGTON — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals scheduled for Friday night has been rained out.

The game was postponed a couple hours before it was supposed to begin.

A split doubleheader was set for Saturday, with the games starting at 2:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. But more rain is in the forecast.

The Nationals haven't played a full game since last Sunday. Their home game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night was suspended because of rain in the sixth inning, and the teams were washed out Wednesday.