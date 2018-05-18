Toronto FC strikes late to beat Orlando City

Toronto (3-6-1) came into the game on back-to-back losses to New England and Seattle, the third time this season it has suffered consecutive defeats in league play. With six losses on the season, TFC has already exceeded the number it suffered all last season when it led the league with a 20-5-9 record.

A victory was badly needed.

"We gutted out a win," said Toronto coach Greg Vanney. "Aside from that it wasn't a tactical beauty, it wasn't perfect by any stretch."

Captain Michael Bradley stopped short of declaring normal TFC service had resumed.

"I'm not ready to make any giant sweeping conclusions after one game," he said.

While acknowledging it was another step in the right direction,"We're also pretty honest with ourselves to know there's plenty of things that need to continue to get better."

"We have a good team. We've just got to keep ourselves going," he added. "It's been a crazy start to the year, full of ups and downs and everything in-between. We've just got to keep a good strong mentality."

Jay Chapman gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute, only to have Cristian Higuita tie it up in the 73rd after a goal by TFC substitute Tosaint Ricketts was ruled offside.

Toronto, which has endured a rash of injuries and gruelling CONCACAF Champions League schedule, looked more solid than of late but lacked teeth up front with star strikers Sebastian Giovinco (suspended) and Jozy Altidore (foot) both out.

While still missing injured players, Toronto got enough defenders back for Bradley to return to his normal holding midfield role. Zavaleta and Chris Mavinga returned to the starting lineup, flanked by Gregory van der Wiel and Auro in a back four.

Still, with Ashtone Morgan nursing a tight hamstring, van der Wiel had to switch from the right to the left side. Midfielder Marky Delgado also was not 100 per cent, opening a spot for Telfer who was a thorn in Orlando's side with his probing runs down the left.

Nico Hasler (quad), Justin Morrow (calf) Drew Moor (quad) and Nick Hagglund (hamstring) were also unavailable.

Chapman opened the scoring by knocking the ball in after Ricketts, on a pass from Victor Vazquez, hit the post. The play started after a Bendik goal kick went straight to a Toronto player.

Ricketts had entered the game three minutes earlier, replacing the ineffective Jordan Hamilton.

Higuita beat Alex Bono from with a hard dipping shot from just outside the penalty box after Toronto failed to clear the ball cleanly.

Orlando City (6-4-1) saw a franchise-record six-game win streak end Sunday in a 2-1 home loss to league-leading Atlanta United. It was Orlando's first defeat since March 17.

"(I was) pleased with the organization, pleased with the level of work. I thought we were defensively very, very sound tonight," said Orlando coach Jason Kreis. "Really unfortunate that we give away a goal late to lose what I thought was an earned one point."

Bendik made his 78th career MLS start for Orlando to pass Canadian forward Cyle Larin, now with Turkey's Besiktas, for the most in club history.

The visitors were without suspended midfielder Yoshimar Yotun and star striker Dom Dwyer (lower-body injury). With six goals in seven games, Dwyer is tied for third in league scoring.

Orlando is now 1-7-1 all-time against Toronto and has never won at BMO Field.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press