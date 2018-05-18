Merrifield, Perez power Royals to 5-2 win over Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield had three hits, stole three bases and scored twice off CC Sabathia in the first four innings, Jakob Junis held down the Yankees' potent offence and Kansas City beat New York 5-2 on Friday night.

Salvador Perez homed and added three RBIs for the Royals, who had lost five straight and seven of eight, getting swept by Tampa Bay earlier this week for the first time in nearly a decade.

They bounced back against the hottest team in baseball.

Junis (5-3) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk. But most of the hits he allowed were relatively benign base hits, rather than the towering, game-changing home runs that had powered the Yankees to 19 wins in their last 22 games.