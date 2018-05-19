Pats edge Bulldogs in Memorial Cup opener

REGINA — Nick Henry scored the winner with 32 seconds remaining in the third period as the host Regina Pats opened the 100th Memorial Cup with a 3-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Friday night.

Henry collected a rebound in front of the Hamilton net and wristed it past goaltender Kaden Fulcher.

Josh Mahura and Sam Steel also scored for Regina, which was playing its first game since being eliminated in the Western Hockey League playoffs on April 2.

Marian Studenic and Robert Thomas found the back of the net for the Bulldogs, the Ontario Hockey League champion.

Max Paddock made 31 saves in net for the Pats while Fulcher turned aside 28-of-31 shots for Hamilton.

Paddock was solid for the Pats after a lengthy absence. He last played over two months ago in a regular-season matchup against Swift Current on March 16 before getting injured prior to the start of the post-season.

Mahura tied the game once again just at 15:30 of the second with a nice end-to-end rush which he finished off with a wrist shot that went top right-hand corner.

Studenic had given Hamilton a 2-1 advantage two minutes prior when his wrist shot went over Paddock's glove and just under the crossbar.

It took just 19 seconds into the second period for the Pats to find the scoresheet. Steel, the team's captain, one-timed a shot past Fulcher on the power-play to even the game at 1-1.

Regina's power play had struggled to find its groove until Steel's goal — a sign of the rust experienced from an over six-week layoff.