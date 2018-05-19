Ian Desmond has HR, 4 RBIs in Rockies' 6-1 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Slumping Ian Desmond homered and drove in four runs to back another strong start by Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Friday night.

Desmond came into the game in a 3-for-33 rut with one RBI in his previous nine games before providing the offensive boost that improved the Rockies to 18-9 on the road this season.

The night didn't start off well for Desmond, who hit into fielder's choice with a man on third and one out in the second to cost Colorado a chance to score. But he quickly made up for it by hitting a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Derek Holland (2-5) and then adding an RBI double in the sixth.

That was more than enough support for Freeland (4-4), who allowed a leadoff homer to Gorkys Hernandez and nothing else in 6 2/3 innings to win for the fourth time in his past five starts. Freeland allowed five hits and struck out five, lowering his ERA to 1.59 in his last five starts.

Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the ninth for Colorado.

Nolan Arenado started the first two rallies for the Rockies, drawing a leadoff walk in the fourth inning and hitting a double to lead off the sixth. The five-time Gold Glove winner also made a spectacular play in the field at third base when he slid into foul territory to stop a hard grounder and then threw Kelby Tomlinson out from his knees with a strong throw across the diamond.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was held out of the lineup despite homering in four straight games. Manager Bruce Bochy said Belt banged up his knee sliding into second base earlier this week and could use a break. Belt came on as a pinch-hitter with two on in the seventh inning and struck out against Bryan Shaw. ... OF Mac Williamson has been sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. Williamson has been out since suffering a concussion April 24 and will likely need a week to 10 days before being ready to return. ... 2B Joe Panik (left thumb sprain) could begin a rehab assignment next weekend. He went on the DL April 28.

QUESTIONABLE CALLS

The Giants have been upset by late-inning called strikes the previous two games. Belt was called out to end a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday and complained after the game that he felt like plate umpire Doug Eddings was eager to end the game. Brandon Crawford was called out in the 12th inning Thursday by Chris Segal and ejected after dropping his bat near home plate.