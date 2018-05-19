Waratahs end 40-match losing streak by Aussie teams vs NZ

SYDNEY, Australia — The drought is over: The New South Wales Waratahs emphatically ended a 40-match losing streak by Australian sides against those from New Zealand in Super Rugby, beating the Dunedin-based Highlanders 41-12 on Saturday.

The Waratahs, in first place in the Australian conference, were the last team to beat a New Zealand side before Saturday's win. And it was nearly two years ago — on May 27, 2016, when they defeated the Chiefs 45-25.

Israel Folau and Taqele Naiyaravoro scored two tries each to lead the Waratahs to the drought-breaking win at Sydney Football Stadium. The home side led 15-0 at halftime.

"It's been frustrating to hear that all the time," Waratahs and Australia captain Michael Hooper said of the lengthy losing streak. "It was an 80-minute performance, and our discipline was there."

The Waratahs had lost their past nine matches against Kiwi rivals, including blowing a 29-0 lead against the Crusaders last week in Christchurch to lose 31-29 and sustain the biggest collapse in the competition's 22-year history.

On Saturday, they were helped when the Highlanders had winger Tevita Nabura sent off in the 19th minute for a kick to the head of Cam Clark. After leaping to collect a Waratahs high ball, Nabura lashed his right foot almost karate-style while mid-air into Clark's face.

Television match official George Ayoub said it was "deliberate action by the player in the air to put his foot in front of him" and suggested that New Zealand referee Brendon Pickerill issue a red card.

Already trailing 8-0 after an early penalty goal to Bernard Foley and a 15th-minute try to winger Naiyaravoro, the Highlanders then had another player sent off. All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith was yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown, leaving the visitors with only 13 players on the field for 10 minutes.

The Waratahs took advantage with Naiyaravoro scoring his second try — and his 10th for the season.

Highlanders skipper Ben Smith said the Waratahs "thoroughly deserved their win."