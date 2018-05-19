Waratahs end 40-match losing streak by Aussie teams vs NZ

SYDNEY, Australia — The drought is over: The New South Wales Waratahs emphatically ended a 40-match losing streak by Australian sides against those from New Zealand in Super Rugby, beating the Dunedin-based Highlanders 41-12 on Saturday.
The Waratahs, in first place in the Australian conference, were the last team to beat a New Zealand side before Saturday's win. And it was nearly two years ago — on May 27, 2016, when they defeated the Chiefs 45-25.
Israel Folau and Taqele Naiyaravoro scored two tries each to lead the Waratahs to the drought-breaking win at Sydney Football Stadium. The home side led 15-0 at halftime.
"It's been frustrating to hear that all the time," Waratahs and Australia captain Michael Hooper said of the lengthy losing streak. "It was an 80-minute performance, and our discipline was there."
The Waratahs had lost their past nine matches against Kiwi rivals, including blowing a 29-0 lead against the Crusaders last week in Christchurch to lose 31-29 and sustain the biggest collapse in the competition's 22-year history.
On Saturday, they were helped when the Highlanders had winger Tevita Nabura sent off in the 19th minute for a kick to the head of Cam Clark. After leaping to collect a Waratahs high ball, Nabura lashed his right foot almost karate-style while mid-air into Clark's face.
Television match official George Ayoub said it was "deliberate action by the player in the air to put his foot in front of him" and suggested that New Zealand referee Brendon Pickerill issue a red card.
Already trailing 8-0 after an early penalty goal to Bernard Foley and a 15th-minute try to winger Naiyaravoro, the Highlanders then had another player sent off. All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith was yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown, leaving the visitors with only 13 players on the field for 10 minutes.
The Waratahs took advantage with Naiyaravoro scoring his second try — and his 10th for the season.
Highlanders skipper Ben Smith said the Waratahs "thoroughly deserved their win."
"They played some great rugby tonight and really put us under pressure," Smith said. "At times, we made tough work of it. But we're a pretty tight-knit unit so we'll take the learnings and be better next week."
Earlier, the defending champion Crusaders retained their place atop the overall table with a 32-24 win over the luckless Blues in a rain-soaked match at Eden Park in Auckland.
The Blues matched the Crusaders in almost every statistical area — both teams scored four tries and the Blues achieved parity in possession gained, territory occupied, tackles missed and turnovers conceded. But they lacked the Crusaders' ability to make sure of critical scoring chances.
All Blacks winger Reiko Ioane scored two tries and created another for the Blues.
The match raised issues for the All Blacks selectors, who will name a team Sunday for a three-match series against France. Crusaders centre Ryan Crotty sustained a new injury which will likely continue his absence from test play while prop Owen Franks faces citing on a striking charge.
New Zealand-born flyhalf Hayden Parker kicked a 30-meter dropped goal four minutes after the final siren to give the last-place Sunwolves a 26-23 win over South Africa's Stormers and their first back-to-back wins since they joined the tournament in 2016.
The Tokyo-based Sunwolves earned their first win of the season last weekend when they thrashed the Queensland Reds 63-28 and followed that up Saturday with a victory at Hong Kong.
By The Associated Press
