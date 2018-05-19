Froome wins 14th stage on Zoncolan, Yates consolidates lead

MONTE ZONCOLAN, Italy — Chris Froome responded to his critics with a fantastic ride up Monte Zoncolan to win the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday.

Nevertheless, British compatriot Simon Yates consolidated his overall lead.

Froome attacked with about four kilometres remaining of the tough 186-kilometre route from San Vito al Tagliamento. The four-time Tour de France champion gritted his teeth on the final curves of the iconic climb and managed to finish six seconds ahead of Yates.

Domenico Pozzovivo was third, 23 seconds behind Froome, whose chances of winning the race all but ended after a difficult opening week.