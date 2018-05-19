Blue Bombers sign linebacker Adam Bighill

WINNIPEG — Linebacker Adam Bighill signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Bighill played six seasons with the BC Lions (2011-2016), recording 509 defensive tackles, 70 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 33 sacks in 99 career CFL games (85 starts).

He's a four-time CFL All-Star and five-time CFL Western All-Star.

"The opportunity to add such a dynamic defensive player to our lineup was one that we simply could not pass up," said Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters. "Not only is he one of the most dominant linebackers in the CFL, but by all accounts, his work ethic and leadership are two of his strongest attributes, making him a perfect fit for our locker room. We're very excited to welcome Adam to the organization."

In 2015, Bighill led the CFL with 117 tackles and was named the CFL's Top Defensive Player. After earning his fourth CFL All-Star award in 2016, Bighill signed with the New Orleans Saints. After a strong pre-season performance, Bighill earned a spot on the Saints' opening week active roster. He went on to play three games that season before being waived in May 2018. He was also a part of BC's 2011 Grey Cup champion team.

