NewsAlert: Chelsea wins FA Cup final 1-0

LONDON — Chelsea wins FA Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
It is Chelsea's eighth FA Cup and first since 2012.
Chelsea moves into a tie with Tottenham Hotspur for third on the all time FA Cup champions list.
Arsenal (13) and Manchester United (12) are first and second, respectively.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
