English Football Association Cup Champions

1882_Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0

1883_Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, ET

1884_Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 1

1885_Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 0

1886_Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1887_Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

1888_West Browich Albion 2, Preston North End 1

1889_Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

1890_Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1

1891_Blackburn 3, Notts County 1

1892_West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2

1893_Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 0

1894_Notts County 4, Bolton 1

1895_Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0

1896_Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

1897_Aston Villa 3, Everton 2

1898_Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1

1899_Sheffield United 4, Derby 1

1900_Bury 4, Southampton 0

1901_Tottenham 3, Sheffield United 1 (after 2-2 draw)

1902_Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 draw)

1903_Bury 6, Derby 0

1904_Manchester City 1, Bolton 0

1905_Aston Villa 2, Newscastle 0

1906_Everton 1, Newcastle 0

1907_Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1

1908_Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Newcastle 1

1909_Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0

1910_Newcastle 2, Barnsley 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1911_Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1912_Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, ET

1913_Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1914_Burnley 1, Liverpool 0

1915_Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0

1920_Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield Town 0, ET

1921_Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton Wanders 0

1922_Huddersfield Town 1, Preston North End 0

1923_Bolton 2, West Ham 0

1924_Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0

1925_Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

1926_Bolton 1, Manchester City 0

1927_Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0

1928_Blackburn 3, Huddersfield Town 1

1929_Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0

1930_Arsenal 2, Huddersfield Town 0

1931_West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1

1932_Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

1933_Everton 3, Manchester City 0

1934_Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1

1935_Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2

1936_Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0

1937_Sunderland 3, Preston North End 1

1938_Preston North End 1, Huddersfield Town 0, ET

1939_Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

1946_Derby 4, Charlton 1, ET

1947_Charlton 1, Burnley 0, ET

1948_Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2

1949_Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Leicester 1

1950_Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0

1951_Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0

1952_Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0

1953_Blackpool 4, Bolton 3

1954_West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 2

1955_Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1

1956_Manchester City 3, Birmingham City 1

1957_Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1

1958_Bolton 2, Manchester United 0

1959_Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1

1960_Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Blackburn 0

1961_Tottenham 2, Leicester 0

1962_Tottenham 3, Burnley 1

1963_Manchester United 3, Leicester 1

1964_West Ham 3, Preston North End 2

1965_Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, ET

1966_Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

1967_Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1

1968_West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, ET

1969_Manchester City 1, Leicester 0

1970_Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, ET (after 2-2 draw)

1971_Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, ET

1972_Leeds 1, Arsenal 0

1973_Sunderland 1, Leeds 0

1974_Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0

1975_West Ham 2, Fulham 0

1976_Southampton 1, Manchester United 0

1977_Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1

1978_Ipswich Town 1, Arsenal 0

1979_Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2

1980_West Ham 1, Arsenal 0

1981_Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 draw)

1982_Tottenham 1, Queen's Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1983_Manchester United 4, Brighton & Hove Albion 0 (after 2-2 draw)

1984_Everton 2, Watford 0

1985_Manchester United 1, Everton 0, ET

1986_Liverpool 3, Everton 1

1987_Coventry 3, Tottenham 2, ET

1988_Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0

1989_Liverpool 3, Everton 2, ET

1990_Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 draw)

1991_Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

1992_Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0

1993_Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, ET (after 1-1 draw)

1994_Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0

1995_Everton 1, Manchester United 0

1996_Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0

1997_Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0

1998_Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

1999_Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

2000_Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0

2001_Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1

2002_Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

2003_Arsenal 1, Southampton 0

2004_Manchester United 3, Millwall 0

2005_Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0 (Arsenal wins 5-4 in penalty shootout)

2006_Liverpool 3, West Ham 3 (Liverpool wins 3-1 in penalty shootout)

2007_Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, ET

2008_Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0

2009_Chelsea 2, Everton 1

2010_Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0

2011_Manchester City 1, Stoke 0

2012_Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

2013_Wigan 1, Manchester City 0

2014_Arsenal 3, Hull 2, ET

2015_Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0

2016_Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, ET

2017_Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2018_Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0

NOTE: No competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.

