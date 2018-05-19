Cubs, Reds involved in brief bench-clearing incident

CINCINNATI — Reds left-hander Amir Garrett and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez exchanged words after Baez struck out to end the sixth inning, sparking a bench-clearing incident that was quickly defused after a brief scuffle in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Baez appeared to take issue with Garrett's slight celebration of the inning-ending strikeout. The two approached each other as Garrett walked off the field toward the first base dugout. The dugouts and bullpens all emptied and the teams converged in foul territory, but order was quickly restored and there were no ejections.

The Reds were leading, 4-2.

By The Associated Press