Special teams undo Team Canada in semifinal loss to Switzerland at hockey worlds

One year after delivering a win in relief against Canada in preliminary-round play in Paris back in 2017, Genoni was rock solid once again.

He had 19 saves in the third period, and got some crucial help from star Swiss defenceman Roman Josi on his team's lone penalty kill. Parayko finally beat Genoni to get Canada within a goal with Kuemper pulled for the extra attacker and 2:07 left on the clock in the third period. Connor McDavid earned the assist for his 17th point, three shy of tying a Canadian record for points in a single tournament.

Switzerland was making its first worlds semifinal appearance in five years on Saturday. In its 2013 semifinal, the Swiss shut out the United States 3-0 before going on to lose 5-1 to Sweden in the gold-medal game in Stockholm. This year, Switzerland finished fourth in Group A, then advanced in Thursday's crossover quarterfinal by upsetting top-ranked Finland 3-2. Once again, it will be Switzerland vs. Sweden for gold on Sunday.

The Canadians were without the services of Jaden Schwartz on Saturday after he suffered an upper-body injury in the semifinal. Tyson Jost moved up the lineup and Anthony Beauvillier drew back in after being scratched against Russia.

Sunday will mark Canada's fourth straight opportunity to play for a medal at the world championship. The Canadians settled for silver in Cologne, Germany in 2017 after a 2-1 shootout loss to Sweden, one year after Connor McDavid scored the gold medal-winning goal on a Bill Peters-coached team against Finland in Moscow. In 2015, Sidney Crosby served as captain when Canada won gold in Prague.

In the early quarterfinal, Anders Nilsson of the Vancouver Canucks earned the shutout as Sweden beat the United States 6-0

By Carol Schram, The Canadian Press