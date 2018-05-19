Swanson returns from disabled list, back in Braves' lineup

Sports 04:56 PM The Canadian Press

ATLANTA — Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has been reinstated from the disabled list and is in the lineup batting eighth for Saturday's game against Miami.

Swanson missed 13 games with left wrist inflammation. He hit just .146 in 41 at-bats before winching in an at-bat and getting removed from a game at New York.

Swanson, the 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick, started the season strong and is hitting .289 with two homers and 15 RBIs overall.

To make room for Swanson, right-hander Matt Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.



By The Associated Press

