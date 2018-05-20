Canadian women to face Puerto Rico for gold

EDMONTON — Canada will play for gold at the NORCECA women's Challenge Cup after beating Trinidad and Tobago in straight sets on Saturday.

The Canadians took the three-set match: 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Despite a tight first set, the Canadian women regrouped to decisively win the next two.

"It's always good to win 3-0," said Canadian captain Kyla Richey. "We had a little bit of a rocky start, but we had a few new players on the court, and it was Autumn Bailey's first international match. It just takes time to settle in."