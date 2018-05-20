Braves release slumping Bautista, Camargo to play 3B

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have released Jose Bautista and will make Johan Camargo their starting third baseman.

General manager Alex Anthopolous said the team made the decision Saturday before Camargo drove in two runs in an 8-1 win over Miami.

The 37-year-old Bautista hit .143 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games with the Braves.

Bautista played outfield during most of his 14-year career, but the Braves signed him to a minor league contract last month, hoping the former Toronto star could add depth to the NL's top-scoring offence and shore up third base.