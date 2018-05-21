Alvaro Morata left out of Spain's World Cup list

MADRID — Alvaro Morata was left out of Spain's 23-player list for the World Cup on Monday.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui decided to pick only three strikers for the tournament in Russia: Diego Costa, Iago Aspas and Rodrigo.

Morata, who struggled with Chelsea this year, had not been included in the squad for Spain's most recent friendlies but Lopetegui had said the player still had chances of making it to the World Cup.

Also left out was forward Victor "Vitolo" Machin of Atletico Madrid.