Icardi left out of Argentina's World Cup squad

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Serie A co-top-scorer Mauro Icardi has been left out of Argentina's World Cup squad.

The Inter Milan captain is the most notable absentee from the 23-man list announced on Monday by coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who has not played since March and is recovering from a knee operation, was picked.

Sampaoli said in a news conference his choices were based on "players that can do many functions to give us different characteristics."