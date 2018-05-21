Shapovalov surpasses Raonic on ATP rankings

Denis Shapovalov is the new top ranked Canadian singles tennis player.

The 19-year-old product of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved up three spots to sit at No. 26 on the ATP World Tour's rankings on Monday, leapfrogging fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., dropped six spots to 28th, after withdrawing from last week's Italian Open and dropping out of the French Open that begins this week.

Shapovalov has a 17-12 record in 2018, including a straight sets loss to eventual Italian Open champion Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 at the clay-court tournament on May 17.