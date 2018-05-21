Redskins rookie Guice learning about pro life, Alex Smith

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Redskins rookie Derrius Guice is learning there is plenty to learn about his new professional football life.

In the days since selected late in the second round of last month's NFL draft, the running back attended the team's rookie minicamp and the four-day NFLPA's Rookie Premiere event in California. The latter is designed to help players understand the business and marketing side of their new career.

"It was very tiring. A lot of long days," Guice said. "In the end, a lot of it will pay off. Something all the rookies need going into the NFL."

Guice already went through plenty. Various controversies— some over maturity concerns for the 20-year-old player, others possibly mere unfounded rumours — caused a draft slide to the 59th overall spot. That hasn't kept Guice down nor kept him from maintaining focus.

"I'm handling everything, man. I'm just ready to get to the season," Guice said.

Other parts of his football education come from his new teammates, such as quarterback Alex Smith and tight end Vernon Davis. The two veterans are each 34 years old, which means they began their career when Guice was in elementary school.

The three were among players and team officials at the Army-Navy Country Club for the annual Redskins Charity Golf Classic on Monday morning. As the former LSU standout finished his session with local reporters, Guice spotted Davis.

"How old was I when you got in the league?" the rookie joked.

Standing a few steps away, Davis laughed and responded, "Six? Seven?"

The tight end might have the timeline wrong — Davis was selected sixth overall in the 2006 draft when Guice was 10 — but the age-gap point remains. Guice and the other first-year players have already been around the veterans for some informal workouts. Three weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTA) begin Tuesday.