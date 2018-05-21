Florida takes SEC player, pitcher, coach of the year awards

HOOVER, Ala. — Florida has taken home the Southeastern Conference player of the year, pitcher of the year and coach of the year awards.

The SEC announced Monday that Florida third baseman Jonathan India is player of the year and right-hander Brady Singer is pitcher of the year. Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan was named coach of the year after leading the Gators to a 41-15 record.

Florida is the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that starts Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

India leads the SEC in slugging percentage (.730), on-base percentage (.506) and walks (45). He is batting .365 with 16 homers. Singer owns a 10-1 record and 2.25 ERA.