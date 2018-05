LEADING OFF: Soto swings away, Harvey's home debut with Reds

Matt Harvey makes his home debut for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh. Acquired in a May 8 trade with the Mets, the former ace has started twice on the road for the Reds with mixed results in a pair of no-decisions. He threw four shutout innings of one-hit ball at Dodger Stadium and then was touched up for three runs and seven hits in four innings at San Francisco. One bright spot: Harvey hasn't walked a batter since joining the Reds' rotation, striking out seven. Jameson Taillon gets the ball as the Pirates try to snap a three-game skid. He is 0-3 in his last seven starts.

BEEN A WHILE

Both starters in the Yankees-Rangers matchup have had a lot of extra time to rest. Texas lefty Cole Hamels (2-4) will be pitching for the first time in 11 days, and Domingo German (0-1) is going to the mound for the first time in 10 days. Hamels was scratched from his last turn in the rotation because of neck stiffness. German, a rookie right-hander, got pushed back because New York had two scheduled off days in what turned out to be a rainy week.

D-BACKS DROUGHT

Arizona has lost five in a row and 11 of 12, scoring just 24 runs in that span. The Diamondbacks were playing well atop the NL West when their skid began. Matt Koch looks for big improvement in his start at Milwaukee — in his last outing, the Brewers tagged him for four home runs in 4 1/3 innings.

