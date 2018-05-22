Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Washington 3 Tampa Bay 0
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland 111 Boston 102
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Texas 5
Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4 Detroit 2
National League
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0
Washington 10 San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 0
Milwaukee 4 Arizona 2
Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Playoffs
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
(Golden State leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
(Texas leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 1-2) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Koch 2-2) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Washington 3 Tampa Bay 0
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland 111 Boston 102
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Texas 5
Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4 Detroit 2
National League
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0
Washington 10 San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 0
Milwaukee 4 Arizona 2
Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Playoffs
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
(Golden State leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
(Texas leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 1-2) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Koch 2-2) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Washington 3 Tampa Bay 0
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland 111 Boston 102
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Texas 5
Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4 Detroit 2
National League
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0
Washington 10 San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 0
Milwaukee 4 Arizona 2
Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Playoffs
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
(Golden State leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
(Texas leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 1-2) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Koch 2-2) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press