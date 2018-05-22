Rams' Kelly pleads guilty, charge could be dropped in a year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Los Angeles Rams sixth-round draft pick John Kelly has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay court costs but will have his misdemeanour drug charge dismissed if he avoids trouble for a year.

Kelly was cited for possession of Schedule VI and University of Tennessee linebacker Will Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia last fall after Knoxville police found 4.6 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe during a traffic stop.

Tennessee law defines marijuana as a "Schedule VI" drug.

Kelly, a running back from Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday but will have the charge dropped in a year if he avoids trouble in a judicial diversion program.