AP source: Sharks closing in on 7-year deal with Kane

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks are closing in on a seven-year contract with Evander Kane that will keep the high-scoring forward off the free-agent market.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the contract is expected to be finalized on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been completed.

Kane, who turns 27 in August, was acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. Under the terms of that trade, the Sabres will now get a first-round pick in 2019 instead of a second-rounder because Kane signed with San Jose. The selection is lottery-protected, so it could be moved to 2020.

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press