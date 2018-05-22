Morales, Happ lead Jays past Angels

TORONTO — Hitting a two-run home run just a game after throwing a scoreless inning of relief, Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was quick to laugh off any comparisons to Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Morales's homer and single helped Toronto down the Angels 5-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing skid. Ohtani, who signed with Los Angeles as a free agent in the off-season, has a 4-1 record with 52 strikeouts and a 3.35 earned-run average as a starting pitcher to go along with a .321 batting average, six home runs and 17 RBIs when playing DH on his off days.

"I think he's from another world," said Morales through a translator. "I don't think you can compare anyone to him. I think what he does is something amazing. I don't think anyone can be compared to him."

Morales was used to pitch the ninth inning of the Blue Jays' 9-2 blowout loss to the Athletics on Sunday. That game completed Oakland's four-game sweep of Toronto.

Although the Blue Jays struggled against the A's, the series was seemingly a turning point for Morales's slow start to the season. He has five hits in his past three games. Before that he had six hits in a 20-game stretch. Even with the recent offensive surge, the veteran slugger is hitting just .163 this year.

"I've been working, doing the same thing every day, and I was hoping for a day like this to come." said Morales. "I always kept my head up. I had some soft contact, some hard contact, the ball was just not falling. Today was a good one."

J.A. Happ (6-3) had another solid outing for the Blue Jays, striking out five while allowing two runs over seven innings, including limiting Ohtani to just a walk. Happ had struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings in Toronto's 12-1 win over the Mets in New York on May 16.

"It was great to bounce back after a tough series against the A's there," said Happ. "Great first inning, caught a couple of breaks, went our way. Put a crooked number up there and then it's my job to try and keep us in the ballgame and go as deep as I can. Solid game all around."

Ryan Tepera gave up a run in his one inning of relief before Tyler Clippard came in for his second save of the season.

Russell Martin had two RBIs as part of the Blue Jays' (23-25) five-run first inning. Teoscar Hernandez started things in that inning with an RBI single. Second baseman Devon Travis was recalled from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day and went 0 for 3 in his return to the lineup.