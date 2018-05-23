Broncos' Shane Ray far from ready to concede job to new kid

"Do you invest $9 million in a guy who had three wrist surgeries the year prior? You know, maybe not?" Ray said. "I can't blame John for that, and I can't focus on that. That's not something I'm going to allow to mess up my focus or my commitment to the team."

On draft night, Ray said he, too, cheered the selection of Chubb, even if it was direct competition. Ray also vowed to teach Chubb the tricks of the pass-rushing trade. After all, that's what DeMarcus Ware did for him.

So far, Ray's been impressed by Chubb.

"He's taking notes from me, Von, Shaq (Barrett), the coaches," Ray said. "He's going to develop into a great player because of that."

One thing: Ray will be standing in his way of a starting role.

"It's going to be hell of a fight," Ray said, "for somebody to come and take what I've worked so hard for my whole life."

While Ray's wrist continues to heal — he's not allowed to do push-ups or bench press yet — Ray spent the off-season increasing his leg strength. He's beefed up from 219 pounds to around 247.

"I haven't been this big in three years," Ray said. "It's a nice additional weight I felt I needed ... playing the run, just getting into the backfield and moving guys around."

Broncos coach Vance Joseph can almost sense a hungry Ray, who's trying to hold off Chubb and prove he's worth a lucrative new deal.

"You're going to have to go out and earn your keep in this league," Joseph said. "If you earn it, you keep it. He understands that. So, Shane has been in a great mood. ... I've been proud of how Shane's handled those things because obviously he reads the papers and what you guys write about that stuff."

He's not reading this: What's being said on social media. He's tuned it out after a series of exchanges with his Twitter followers during the draft weekend.

"It's stressful, when you've got all these other things to worry about in life and have other people that are trying to bash you every moment they get," Ray explained. "I don't have time for it."

Ray had a solid rookie season that included a pair of tackles and a forced fumble in the Broncos' win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. In 2016, he posted eight sacks.

"Last year, I wasn't the same me due to injury," Ray said. "For people holding that against me, hey, it is what it is. I don't care. ... Focus on you and eliminate the outside noise and life will be a lot easier."

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press