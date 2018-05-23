Flamborough competitors heat up the HWIAC track

Grabowski also won the midget girls 1500 m race with a time of 5:18.92.

Meanwhile, Kahnamoui took fourth place in the midget girls long jump with a leap of 4.11 m.

In the midget girls 3000 m, Camryn Bowler qualified in silver medal position, with a time of 13:56.45.

In the midget girls 80 m hurdles, Zoe Brotherston qualified in fourth place.

Waterdown also qualified for SOSSA in sixth place in the midget girls 4x100 m relay, a team that featured Caitlyn Burley, Carrie Springer, Brotherston and Narayan Bolduc-Kindree.

In the midget boys 800 m race, Prince Deol qualified for SOSSA in third place, with a time of 2:31.14.

Meanwhile, in the midget boys 1500 m, Jacob Chant took first place with a time of 4:42.55, while Deol qualified in fourth place.

Chant also won the midget boys 3000 m race with a time of 9:55.61.

The midget boys 4x100 m relay team, including Josh Wiesbrod, Woolsey, Kroes and Carter Rhind, also qualified in second place.

In the junior girls 100 m, won by Temsuh, Waterdown’s Clare Malhinha, also qualified in fourth place. She also took home fifth place in the 200 m, to qualify for SOSSA in that event.

In the junior boys 1500 m, Wesley Chapman qualified in sixth place with a time of 4:59.80.

Meanwhile in the senior girls 1500 m, won by Sober, Waterdown’s Madilyn Carey qualified in sixth position.

Waterdown District Christian High School runner Justin De Jong also qualified for SOSSA in three events.

De Jong won the open boys 2000 m steeplechase, while placing second in the senior boys 3000 m, with a time of 9:39.59.

He also qualified in fourth place in the senior boys 1500 m race.

Waterdown runner Sarah Cushnie, competing for Westdale, also won two events.

Cushnie took home the gold in the junior girls 800 m with a time of 2:25.84, while also winning the 1500 m race in 4:57.56.

The top five competitors at SOSSA, held May 24 at the Niagara Olympic Club in St. Catharines, advance to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) South Regionals meet May 31-June 1.

The top four finishers at the South Regionals meet then compete at the OFSAA championships June 7-9 in Toronto.