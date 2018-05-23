Putintseva upsets top seed Stephens at Nuremberg Cup

NUREMBERG, Germany — Yulia Putintseva came from a set down to defeat top-seeded Sloane Stephens 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a match played over two days in the first round of the Nuremberg Cup.

Their match has been suspended due to darkness at 3-3 in the final set on Tuesday, and Putintseva went on to win the tiebreaker after both traded breaks.

The Kazakh player was due to face another American, Alison Riske, in the second round later Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Sorana Cirstea defeated Madison Brengle of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals.