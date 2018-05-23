Brazil's Douglas Costa injured but will be fit for World Cup

TERESOPOLIS, Brazil — Brazil's team doctor says Douglas Costa has a minor thigh injury but will recover in time for the World Cup in Russia.

Brazilian football confederation doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Wednesday that Costa picked up the injury during Juventus' 2-1 win against Verona last weekend.

Lasmar said Costa is not expected to start training on the pitch with his teammates until the end of the week at the national's team camp in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

Lasmar added that it's still unclear whether Costa will play in Brazil's pre-World Cup friendlies against Croatia on June 3 and against Austria one week later. But he said the striker will remain a part of the World Cup squad.