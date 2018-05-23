The Latest: Steelers' Foster says players powerless

ATLANTA — The Latest on the NFL's new policy requiring players to stand if they are on the field during the national anthem but permitting them to stay in the locker room if they prefer (all times local):

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster shrugged his shoulders when asked about the NFL's new policy on national anthem protests, saying in a way, players are powerless.

Foster says: 'If the team says, 'this is what we're doing,' and ownership (does too), you either deal with it or you're probably going to get cut. You can fight the resistance on that one but, same as we can't smoke marijuana because it's illegal in certain states, it's the same issue."

The guard says, "you have to adhere to the rules and if not, they'll find a way to get you up out of there."

The Steelers botched an attempt last fall to stay out of the national anthem flap by remaining in the tunnel during a game in Chicago.

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a graduate of West Point who did three tours in Afghanistan before joining the NFL, found himself on the field when the anthem began playing and turned to face the flag. His teammates remained in the tunnel, leading to the stark image of Villanueva standing alone while his teammates remained out of sight 20 yards away.

Villanueva and the rest of the Steelers apologized for what they called a miscommunication.

