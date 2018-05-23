Canadian Grand Prix ready for facelift

MONTREAL — The Canadian Grand Prix is bidding farewell to its 30-year-old garages this year, but no one is shedding a tear.

Once the Formula One race is over on June 10, the concrete garages at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will be torn down, to be replaced by a shiny new facility in time for the 2019 Grand Prix.

F1 authorities have been on promoter Francois Dumontier's back for years to expand and modernize the garage and paddock areas at the track. Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone even made it a condition for extending the race contract.

Now, it's finally taking shape.

"There were several comments from a lot of people involved in Formula One," Dumontier said Wednesday. "The size of the garages were fine, but all the (other) installations were temporary.

"We wanted to have everything on a permanent basis so the teams will have more space in the garage area and in the hospitality area.

The roomier paddocks behind the garages are already in place.

"There was a need for a new image, to offer a building of the 21st century with all the technology included in the garages," said Dumontier.

The new building will be three storeys high with garages on the ground floor. Spectator capacity in the new loges is to increase from 1,800 to 5,000 in a building mainly in glass and wood.

The Canadian Grand Prix celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, while this year is the 40th since it moved to its current track on Notre Dame Island across from downtown Montreal. The 1978 race saw Ferrari driver Gilles Villeneuve post his first F1 victory. The track was later renamed for the Berthierville, Que. native.