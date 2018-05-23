Football is easier for Norman after 'Dancing With the Stars'

ASHBURN, Va. — Josh Norman thought football was difficult.

Then he went appeared on "Dancing With the Stars."

The Washington Redskins cornerback had some impressive performances with dance partner Sharna Burgess on the show in Los Angeles and each week took a red-eye back to the East Coast for the team's off-season program. Norman and Burgess finished second to skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson.

Norman was back on the field this week with a new appreciation for dancing and a fresh approach to his day job.

"My mindset is a bit different," Norman said Wednesday. "I can go further now than I thought I could and push myself to pretty much a new level, I feel, a new height. So now I look at things and I (used to) be like, 'That's hard.' Nah, I don't think so."

Norman didn't quite know what to expect out of "Dancing With the Stars," which included 12-hour days of learning, practicing, rehearsing and performing . Add in the cross-country flights and Norman was more fatigued than after a one-on-one showdown with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

He approached the performances like NFL games, though, and was glad he took on the adventure that reminded him of theatre class in college.

"You could be someone else," Norman said. "You could be different. Everybody is different in their own right, and everybody work to a common goal. Part of it is just going out there amongst athletes and trying to best them all."

Norman got a good laugh about going shirtless for dance routines because "there's a lot of cougars that like the shirt off" and knew voting was involved. Taking a temporary break from his pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy, Norman came away crushed that he didn't help Burgess win the Mirrorball Trophy she has been trying for the past seven years.

"This was the year to break that curse and I wasn't the one to do it and it's just like, 'Dang,'" Norman said. "It's like a heart-throbbing gut-puncher that I couldn't be the one for her to get over the hump."