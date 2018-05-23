BEREA, Ohio — Here's a new one: The Cleveland Browns were a No. 1 pick.

Despite the team's 0-16 record last season and decades of futility, NFL Films insists the Browns were the team it wanted to feature on this summer's HBO "Hard Knocks" series, which chronicles the grind — and the drama — of training camp.

But following a busy off-season, which included the team selecting quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the draft, the Browns have become a more compelling story as they try to rebuild a once-proud franchise with one of the league's most passionate fans.

"We got the team we wanted," said Ken Rodgers, NFL Films VP senior co-ordinating producer, "Our No. 1 pick, the Browns to be on our show."