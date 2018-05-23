Close calls force Indy 500 to learn lessons, coping skills

He doesn't watch the replays much. He clears his head, and when the questions begin, he answers every one honestly, as does Marco Andretti .

"I think the next year, I was so bound and determined because I was focused on winning this thing as soon as possible," Hildebrand said before qualifying 27th for Dreyer & Reinbold. "That's still probably the wrong attitude to have but what I've learned is that you really have to focus on all the little things."

Even for winners, like Sato, the thought of the one that got away tends to linger longer than a victory celebration.

Just ask Castroneves, ,who won his first two races on Indy's 2.5-mile oval in 2001 and 2002 before finishing second to teammate Gil de Ferran in 2003.

Over his next 14 starts here, the Brazilian for Team Penske has five top-five finishes — one win and three seconds, including last year to Sato. He is starting eighth Sunday as he again tries to become the fourth member of the four-time winners club.

"It sucks, that's the feeling because so few people are able to win the race," Castroneves said, referring to second place. "When you're that close for 500 miles and when you're so close to winning it, it just sucks."

Somehow Sato managed to parlay the agony and frustration of losing such a big race on such a grand stage into becoming a better driver.

And on Sunday, Castroneves, Hildebrand and Marco Andretti will be among the many trying to duplicate what Sato managed to do last year while the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver tries to become the first back-to-back winner since Castroneves.

"Looking back on it, at least you know what you really needed to do to win the Indy 500," Sato said. "You just have to believe that you can make it back again and that's why you come back with hopes and dreams."

