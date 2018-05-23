Brewers' 7-run 4th helps sweep Diamondbacks 9-2

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and Jesus Aguilar had a go-ahead, two-run single during a seven-run fourth inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat Arizona 9-2 Wednesday and send the Diamondbacks to their seventh straight loss.

Brent Suter (4-3) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers moved a season-high 12 games over .500. Milwaukee's 31-19 start is the team's best over 50 games in franchise history.

Arizona has lost 13 of 14, falling out of the NL West lead while scoring just 26 runs in that span. The three games marked the Brewers' first sweep of the Diamondbacks since June 2-4, 2008.

Suter allowed solo home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy in the second inning in his first start against the Diamondbacks.