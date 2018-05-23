Henry Paul joins Rugby Canada coaching staff

LANGFORD, B.C. — Henry Paul, a former rugby union and rugby league international, has been named defence coach for the Canadian men's rugby team.

Paul, 44, worked as an assistant to Canada coach Kingsley Jones while he was in charge of Russia. Most recently Paul was the director of rugby at JA Dragons RFC in the United Arab Emirates.

Paul represented New Zealand in rugby league and England in rugby union in fifteens and sevens.

"While Henry will initially be helping our men's team prepare to qualify for the (2019 rugby World Cup)in November, he will also be working across the country with regional and provincial coaches on defensive structures for the game in Canada," Dustin Hopkins, Rugby Canada's interim general manager of rugby operations and performance, said in a statement.