'Miracle' TD gives Diggs 'old smile' as contract year begins

Diggs is not the only integral Vikings player with an expiring deal, joining linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Danielle Hunter in the about-to-get-paid-a-lot club with no guarantee all three of them will fit under the salary cap.

The price for Diggs has markedly increased since the "Minneapolis Miracle " game not only because of the clutch catch.

Mike Evans (Tampa Bay), Sammy Watkins (Kansas City) and Jarvis Landry (Cleveland) have all signed new contracts since March with annual average values of more than $15 million. Diggs has been watching, naturally, with several public praises of his peers . Reading between the tweets? Diggs is clearly confident he'll be in their situation soon.

"I like to congratulate guys every chance I get," Diggs said. "So for my particular situation, I let my resume speak for itself. It'll figure itself out."

If an extension doesn't get done in 2018 and he becomes a free agent, he could still sign with the Vikings, of course. Exploring the market doesn't sound like a goal of his, however.

"I love playing for the Vikings. I started here. I've had all my time here. I love my teammates. I love my staff. There's no place I'd rather be," he said.

Barr was the only notable player missing on Wednesday from practice. Coach Mike Zimmer said Barr told him he wouldn't attend, but Zimmer didn't divulge a reason. Barr's absence could be driven by a form of soft protest about the lack of a new deal or self-preservation from injury. These organized team activities in late May and early June are not required. Only the minicamp in mid-June is contractually mandatory.

One player whose presence was more pertinent than anyone's absence was kicker Kai Forbath, who was startled last month when the Vikings drafted Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson in the fifth round. Such moves rarely end well for the incumbent.

"I fortunately have never lost a competition, and I'm not shying away from this one just because they drafted him," Forbath said. "As long as I make my kicks, everything should take care of itself."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press