Indians place OF Guyer on DL with neck strain

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Indians lost another outfielder Wednesday when they placed Brandon Guyer on the 10-day disabled list with a neck strain after he got hurt in a collision with a fan.

The injury occurred Saturday when Guyer went after a foul ball in Houston.

"When he went into the stands, he got like a forearm or something," manager Terry Francona said. "We checked him for concussions, but his neck is whiplash-ish kind of, so he hasn't played since that. I think he could've if he had to, but we're trying to be mindful of it. On the 10-day DL, we can backdate it a couple days, so it should work out OK."

Guyer is batting .150 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 33 games. He becomes the fourth outfielder on Cleveland's DL, joining Bradley Zimmer (left rib contusion), Tyler Naquin (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Chisenhall (right calf strain).