Verlander gets some run support as Astros top Giants

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Drew Butera had a two-run single in the 10th to lead Kansas City past St. Louis.

Butera's RBIs were his first since May 2. Jon Jay followed with an RBI single as the Royals won their first series since taking three of four from Detroit May 3-6.

Blaine Boyer (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Kelvin Herrera earned his 10th save with a perfect 10th.

Bud Norris (1-1) pitched a perfect ninth, but couldn't record an out in the 10th, giving up back-to-back singles to Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon before compounding the issue by committing an error on Alcides Escobar's sacrifice attempt to load the bases ahead of Butera.

PADRES 3, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Villanueva hit a two-run double, Tyson Ross pitched into the seventh inning and San Diego salvaged the finale of a three-game series against Washington.

Ross (4-3) didn't allow a runner past second base until the seventh, struck out nine and yielded one run in 6 2/3 innings. Brad Hand recorded the final five outs for his 15th save, escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by inducing Spencer Kieboom to ground into a game-ending double play.

In his season debut for the Nationals, Erick Fedde (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Fulmer won for the first time in four starts, Niko Goodrum ended an 0-for-14 skid with a home run and Detroit stopped a five-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

Fulmer (2-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, improving to 4-0 against Minnesota as he threw a season-high 112 pitches. He had lost his previous three starts, allowing 14 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings.

Shane Greene pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances, completing a five-hitter.

Goodrum, Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez had two hits each for the Tigers.

Kyle Gibson (1-3) gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

By The Associated Press