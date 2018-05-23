LPGA Tour teams with BMW for South Korean event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The LPGA Tour and BMW Group Korea have reached an agreement for a South Korean tournament that will start next year.

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan and BMW Group Korea Chairman Hyo Joon Kim announced Wednesday that the first event will be played in October 2019 at LPGA International Busan, the tour's first golf facility outside the United States.

BMW also sponsors the PGA Tour's BMW Championship and two European Tour events.

By The Associated Press